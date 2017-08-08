Work Begins On Widening Turner Turnpike West Of Tulsa

Construction work to widen the Turner Turnpike in Creek County to six lanes starts August 8th.

According to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, the project will expand the turnpike to six lanes from near Bristow to its intersection with the Creek Turnpike.

"The Turner Turnpike is a vital turnpike corridor that connects Oklahoma’s two metro areas. Improving safety on this road is our number one priority. In the last five years there have been 15 fatalities and 514 wrecks on this section of road. Those numbers are a great concern. Too many people have lost their lives, and we want to do everything we can to make turnpikes safer for our citizens," said OTA Executive Director Tim Gatz.

The project also includes an increase to the width of the shoulders, adds a new barrier wall, creating an urban turnpike corridor, similar to the Kilpatrick Turnpike and adding LED lighting the entire 20 miles.

The OTA says the expansion is part of the Driving Forward Initiative, announced by Governor Mary Fallin in 2015.