Work Begins On Widening Turner Turnpike West Of Tulsa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Work Begins On Widening Turner Turnpike West Of Tulsa

Posted: Updated:
CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Construction work to widen the Turner Turnpike in Creek County to six lanes starts August 8th.  

According to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, the project will expand the turnpike to six lanes from near Bristow to its intersection with the Creek Turnpike.  

"The Turner Turnpike is a vital turnpike corridor that connects Oklahoma’s two metro areas. Improving safety on this road is our number one priority. In the last five years there have been 15 fatalities and 514 wrecks on this section of road. Those numbers are a great concern. Too many people have lost their lives, and we want to do everything we can to make turnpikes safer for our citizens," said OTA Executive Director Tim Gatz.

The project also includes an increase to the width of the shoulders, adds a new barrier wall, creating an urban turnpike corridor, similar to the Kilpatrick Turnpike and adding LED lighting the entire 20 miles. 

The OTA says the expansion is part of the Driving Forward Initiative, announced by Governor Mary Fallin in 2015.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.