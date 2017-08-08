Wagoner Drug Store Destroyed In Fire, To Re-Open In New Location

Wagoner's Owl Drug store is set to reopen Tuesday morning in a new location. This after a fire destroyed several businesses in downtown Wagoner on Sunday, July 30th.

The new location is across from the Walmart store in the Plaza 51 Shopping Center at the intersections of Highways 51 and 69.

At a council meeting in Wagoner Monday night, the city honored citizens, employees and firefighters for how they all helped during and after the fire.

Owl Drugs says they will be open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday 110 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Facebook, Owl Drug thanked Wagoner for their love, support and encouragement.