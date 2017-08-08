Muskogee Police Release Names In Officer-Involved Shooting - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Muskogee Police Release Names In Officer-Involved Shooting

MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma -

The Muskogee Police Department has released the name of the officer who shot a knife-wielding suspect Monday near 32nd and Broadway in Muskogee. 

Officer James Moore, 27, was the officer who fired his gun at the suspect, Sean Ellis, 44, who was holding a knife when Moore shot him, said officer Lincoln Anderson in a news release.

Moore has been an officer with MPD for more than two years. 

Officers said this is the department's first officer-involved shooting in more than two years. Police were trying to question Ellis Monday morning after witnesses called MPD and said he was holding a weapon. When they tried to question Ellis, he pulled a knife on Moore and began approaching the officer, Anderson said. 

Ellis has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and attempted escape from lawful detention, Anderson said. 

Ellis is currently in a Tulsa hospital and is listed as stable, police said. 

