Muskogee Police Release Names In Officer-Involved Shooting

The Muskogee Police Department has released the name of the officer who shot a knife-wielding suspect Monday near 32nd and Broadway in Muskogee.

Officer James Moore, 27, was the officer who fired his gun at the suspect, Sean Ellis, 44, who was holding a knife when Moore shot him, said officer Lincoln Anderson in a news release.

Moore has been an officer with MPD for more than two years.

Officers said this is the department's first officer-involved shooting in more than two years. Police were trying to question Ellis Monday morning after witnesses called MPD and said he was holding a weapon. When they tried to question Ellis, he pulled a knife on Moore and began approaching the officer, Anderson said.

Ellis has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and attempted escape from lawful detention, Anderson said.

Ellis is currently in a Tulsa hospital and is listed as stable, police said.