Man Arrested, Released In Deadly Tulsa Fireworks Stand Theft - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Man Arrested, Released In Deadly Tulsa Fireworks Stand Theft

Posted: Updated:
Jack Leeray Ulrich mug shot. Jack Leeray Ulrich mug shot.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa man was jailed on a misdemeanor larceny charge in a fireworks stand theft that ended in the death of his young cousin.

Jack Leeray Ulrich was booked into the Tulsa County Jail at 3:58 p.m. August 7, 2017, and released seven hours later after posting a $1,000 bond.

Jack Ulrich and his 15-year-old cousin Jake Ulrich stole $600 worth of fireworks from a stand July 4, according to police. Court records state Johnny Edward Mize II, whose father owned the stand, shot and killed Jake.

7/21/2017 Related Story: Man Charged In Tulsa Fireworks Stand Shooting Pleads Not Guilty

Mize II is charged with first-degree manslaughter (heat of passion) and pleaded not guilty. His preliminary hearing is set for August 21.

Jack Ulrich has a court date August 14.  

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.