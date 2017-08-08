Man Arrested, Released In Deadly Tulsa Fireworks Stand Theft

A Tulsa man was jailed on a misdemeanor larceny charge in a fireworks stand theft that ended in the death of his young cousin.

Jack Leeray Ulrich was booked into the Tulsa County Jail at 3:58 p.m. August 7, 2017, and released seven hours later after posting a $1,000 bond.

Jack Ulrich and his 15-year-old cousin Jake Ulrich stole $600 worth of fireworks from a stand July 4, according to police. Court records state Johnny Edward Mize II, whose father owned the stand, shot and killed Jake.

Mize II is charged with first-degree manslaughter (heat of passion) and pleaded not guilty. His preliminary hearing is set for August 21.

Jack Ulrich has a court date August 14.