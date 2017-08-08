City Holding Special Green Waste Collection For Those Impacted B - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

City Holding Special Green Waste Collection For Those Impacted By Tornado Damage

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The City of Tulsa announced Tuesday, August 08, 2017, it will hold a special collection for green waste for residents impacted by the August 6, 2017 tornadoes.

The City will make one sweep beginning Monday, August 14, 2017, at no cost for residents between Harvard to Sheridan from 31st to 41st streets and Harvard to Mingo from 41st to 51st Streets.

The City said it expects the special collection to take about two weeks.

Crews will start from both east and west boundaries of the collection area and work towards the middle, the City said.

They will work Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until the sweep is complete.

The City asks that green waste is cut into bundles less than eight feet long and 18 inches in diameter and that all waste is within four feet of the curb and not near utilities and fire hydrants.

Any residents that do not fall in the collection area but think they should, can call 918-596-9777.

The City said the Tulsa Mulch Facility at 2100 North 145th East Avenue is another free green waste removal option. Any Tulsa resident with a current driver’s license or City of Tulsa utility bill can use the site.

It will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Friday, August 11. Regular hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

