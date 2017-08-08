Latimer County Woman Rescued From Submerged Vehicle - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Latimer County Woman Rescued From Submerged Vehicle

Posted: Updated:
Photo courtesy of the Latimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page Photo courtesy of the Latimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
LATIMER COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A Latimer County woman was rescued from her vehicle Monday by the sheriff and a deputy after it became partially submerged in a creek. 

Latimer County Sheriff Jesse James and Deputy Dewayne Matthews responded to a report of a vehicle partially submerged in a creek, but on the way to the location, they learned there was possibly someone still inside the SUV.

When they arrived, they saw that the vehicle was almost completely under water, the Latimer County Sheriff's Office said. 

Matthews ran through the woods to the opposite side of the creek and saw a woman still inside the SUV, so both Matthews and James jumped into the creek and swam to the vehicle, LCSO said. 

Matthews was able to get the passenger door open and free the woman, and they safely got the woman out of the water and carried her up an embankment where an ambulance was waiting, they said. 

The woman was taken to a McAlester hospital for observation. 

LCSO said the Wilburton Fire Department also assisted in the rescue. 

It's unclear how the vehicle got into the creek. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.