Latimer County Woman Rescued From Submerged Vehicle

A Latimer County woman was rescued from her vehicle Monday by the sheriff and a deputy after it became partially submerged in a creek.

Latimer County Sheriff Jesse James and Deputy Dewayne Matthews responded to a report of a vehicle partially submerged in a creek, but on the way to the location, they learned there was possibly someone still inside the SUV.

When they arrived, they saw that the vehicle was almost completely under water, the Latimer County Sheriff's Office said.

Matthews ran through the woods to the opposite side of the creek and saw a woman still inside the SUV, so both Matthews and James jumped into the creek and swam to the vehicle, LCSO said.

Matthews was able to get the passenger door open and free the woman, and they safely got the woman out of the water and carried her up an embankment where an ambulance was waiting, they said.

The woman was taken to a McAlester hospital for observation.

LCSO said the Wilburton Fire Department also assisted in the rescue.

It's unclear how the vehicle got into the creek.