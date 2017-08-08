Man Arrested After Shooting At Okmulgee Deputies - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Man Arrested After Shooting At Okmulgee Deputies

Posted: Updated:
By: Porsha Richardson, NewsOn6.com
OKMULGEE, Oklahoma -

A man was arrested after the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office says he shot at deputies.

Officers say, Barry Ledford, 48, approached deputies early Sunday morning while they were conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of North 160 Road and Hectorville Road. 

They say he then shined a flashlight at them before discharging a firearm.

Officers say after they issued verbal commands Ledford fled to a nearby tree line. In response, they say they called out the Okmulgee County Special Operation Team.

Ledford was soon found and arrested at a nearby residence.

He was booked for carrying a firearm under the influence of alcohol, reckless conduct with a firearm, public intoxication and obstructing an officer.  

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
