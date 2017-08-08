ODOT To Expand Tulsa's Biking Trails, Build New One In Sand Springs

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation plans to extend a Tulsa bike and pedestrian trail, and build a new one in Sand Springs.

The trails are mostly federally funded.

Alternative transportation continues to be a priority for the federal government, which is paying more than $1 million to expand Tulsa-area trails.

The money is divided between two projects.

One is an extension on the Skiatook, Osage Prairie Trail, the path that now leads from Tulsa to Skiatook.

It's popular with cyclists and runners.

The trail extension there is costing $651,000 dollars,with local taxpayers picking up one-fourth of the total cost.

The other project is in Sand Springs, the new "Park Road Trail."

It's roughly between Charles Page High School and Sand Springs Lake, along part of an old rail line.

The total cost for the project is $795,000.

Both trail projects are still in the final approval stages, but construction is expected to start soon.