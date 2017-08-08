Tulsa Employees Not Allowed Inside Tornado Damaged Buildings - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Employees Not Allowed Inside Tornado Damaged Buildings

Posted: Updated:
Many of the buildings were condemned by the City because the damage was so severe. Many of the buildings were condemned by the City because the damage was so severe.
While it's a lot of damage, Capener said she's glad no one was there when the storm blew through. While it's a lot of damage, Capener said she's glad no one was there when the storm blew through.
Terrie Capener, with Block Advisors, recently found out her employees and she were not allowed inside the building. Terrie Capener, with Block Advisors, recently found out her employees and she were not allowed inside the building.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Some employees at businesses impacted by Sunday’s tornadoes are learning they may not have a building to go back to.

Many of the buildings on 41st Street between Sheridan and Yale were condemned by the City because the damage was so severe.

8/7/2017 Related Story: Restoration Crews Cleaning Debris Outside Tulsa Businesses Hit By Tornadoes

Terrie Capener, with Block Advisors, recently found out her employees and she were not allowed inside the building.

"I was just in shock like everybody else," Capener said. “I think everybody is still in shock and waiting to see what’s going on and what the damage was.”

The City put up signs saying the buildings were "unfit for human occupancy" and that the fire marshal is closing them off. Some buildings had so much destruction fences were put up to keep people from going near them.

8/7/2017 Related Story: 25 Homes, 152 Businesses Impacted By Tulsa Tornado

While it's a lot of damage, Capener said she's glad no one was there when the storm blew through.

"It could've been much worse. I'm just glad the stores were closed and that nobody was inside," she said.

Tuesday, 41st Street was reopened and police said you can expect other businesses to reopen soon.

8/8/2017 Related Story: Tulsa's 41st Street Reopened As Tornado Cleanup Continues

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.