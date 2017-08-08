Berryhill Residents See Unusual Crime Pattern

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has responded to at least nine car break-ins in Berryhill in just the last 48 hours.

People who live in Berryhill are on high alert.

It's is a quiet community just outside the Tulsa city limits, and neighbors said they rarely have crime.

Erik Epperson lives off one of the quiet streets in Berryhill hit by thieves.

"Our neighborhood is the type that the biggest crime in the last couple years has been a missing garden hose and then suddenly this," Epperson said.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office posted a warning on its Facebook page Monday, alerting folks in Berryhill to watch out.

They said they've taken at least nine reports but know of dozens of others who have said their cars were rummaged through.

Epperson said his car was cleaned out.

From his laptop and iPad to credit cards and games - gone.

But he said the worst part is what they took from his two foster children.

"Our daughters' school clothes we had bought the day before, about $200 worth, gone," Epperson said.

In total, Epperson said the thieves got away with thousands of dollars worth of stuff.

But even greater, they took his family's sense of security.

"I'm supposed to protect those girls and their clothes are gone now," Epperson said. "Like little girls clothes, who does that?"

Thankfully for Epperson, his church has already stepped in to help.

"They told us to go re-buy everything and we brought back the receipts and they cut us a check for the exact amount right there. No questions asked."

Now, Epperson said he's put up security cameras and he won't be treating his driveway like a safe place anymore.

"I've honestly not been locking my car doors since I moved here and well that's not a thing anymore," he said.

TCSO said they've stepped up patrols in the area and they are asking neighbors to call them immediately if they see something suspicious.