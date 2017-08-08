TPS Gaining Over 350 New Teachers - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

TPS Gaining Over 350 New Teachers

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

After a summer of intense recruiting, Tulsa Public Schools has a lot of new teachers in training.

More than 350 new Tulsa teachers spent the day learning how TPS expects them to handle classrooms, some learning new methods of instruction.

Tulsa's math curriculum, called Eureka math, is new, even to most new teachers, like Precious Lango, a new Tulsa recruit.

"That allows us to explain math, the same math we all knew, to our students in a different way,” said Lango. “It gives them a more visual representation and it works so students can conceptually work out the problem, work out the application of the math problems."

This is one of the subject specific classes for teachers this week.

Elsewhere teachers are learning Tulsa's style for lesson plans and classroom management.

TPS has learned when teachers get more support, early on, they're more likely to perform well and stay with the district.

"We know there are specific Tulsa approaches and the Tulsa way we do things that we want everybody to know and start the year grounded in,” said Katy Ackley, Director of New Teacher Support.

Students will be in classrooms in two weeks counting on the new teachers.

Even as Tulsa continues last minute hiring, most of the new teachers are going through this week of training.

A handful are experienced teachers coming from other districts, like Paul Haney who this year will teach elementary students after 15 years in a high school.

"We were getting lots of high school kids who weren't ready to be in high school, so I decided it was my job to maybe go down to the elementary grades and help prepare kids for life down the road,” said Haney. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.