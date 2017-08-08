Man Asks For Help Locating Owners Of Wedding Photos Found In Sapulpa Storage

A viewer asked us for help to reunite some old wedding photos with their original owners.

Lori Fullbright met with a man named Tim on Tuesday. He recently bought the contents of a storage unit in Sapulpa and found the wedding photos.

He couldn't bear to just throw them away so he asked us to show them, in hopes of finding the rightful owners.

If you recognize the bride and groom, their vehicle or friends, please let us know!