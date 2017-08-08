Tulsa Businesses Step Up, Lend A Hand To Those In Need After Tornadoes

As businesses continue to pick up the pieces and get back on track after Sunday's tornadoes, the Oklahoma Standard is stronger than ever.

Businesses that were damaged are even stepping up to help their neighbors.

Eric Reed is taking inventory of all his electric equipment, what's damaged and what he can still use. His business, Lee Electric, shares a building with Reco Enterprises, both were destroyed in the storms this weekend.

"Insurance company came out and said it's basically a total loss," he said.

But Reed and his staff aren't dwelling on that. Instead, they just want to help others.

"Even though we do have some damage, we will recover, “ he said. “You know, maybe help some less fortunate on the way."

Lee Electric is offering a large discount to anyone affected by the storms and needs electric work done.

He says the customer will pay the bare minimum for materials and labor at zero profit to his company.

"We're here for everybody and anybody that needs us,” said Reed.

For companies that need a new home for the time being, and can't afford to lose more business, Price Family Properties is offering two months of free office space in any of its 13 buildings in Downtown Tulsa.

"We wanted to be good neighbors, good Tulsans, and say, 'If your business was affected by this tornado, by this devastation, come on down,’” said Daniel Regan of Price Family Properties. “We've got space for you to set up, operate, we'll get you plugged in starting tomorrow.”

The Oklahoma Standard is alive and well.

"Even though there's chaos around us, you know, it's the least we can do is to give back,” said Reed.

If you were affected by the storms and you're interested in those services, visit the web pages for Lee Electric or Price Family Properties. For Price Family Services, you can also email daniel@pfptulsa.com.