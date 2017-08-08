Tulsa Worker Recounts Getting Caught In EF-2 Tornado - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Worker Recounts Getting Caught In EF-2 Tornado

Posted: Updated:
Tulsa Worker Recounts Getting Caught In EF-2 Tornado Tulsa Worker Recounts Getting Caught In EF-2 Tornado
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A worker for Oklahoma Disaster Restoration was caught outside as Sunday's EF-2 tornado barreled down on him.

Damage inside Oklahoma Disaster Restoration is upwards of $400,000.

"I'm blessed to be alive," said Rogers Marshall, a father of four with an infectious smile. "Just the sound of the wind going by you is just crazy." 

He finished work and was about to head home to his wife.

"I pull in here, like I said it's just raining, I park in front of the fence which is closed and locked," he said.

The rain intensified.

"I thought, 'just a summer storm, nothing much, it will blow over," he said.

He glanced in his mirror. 

"And that's when I looked back, and I noticed the trees," he said.

The trees were bending over.

Marshall knew he was in trouble.

"At that point I'm thinking, 'I need to get out of this vehicle,'" Marshall said. 

He opened the door and ran

"As I'm running, it's now starting to be small little debris," Marshall said.

Debris peppered him and he was airborne.

"I take a step and I feel myself lifted as I'm running," he said. 

The wind threw him in to the glass, he said.

Marshall, pinned by the wind, saw buildings get torn apart. 

"I'm up against the window, and debris is just coming at me," Marshall said.

He saw equipment come flying over a building. It smashed a wall heading straight at him.

"I'm watching it tumbling towards me, hits me, bows the window in," Marshall said. "Shatters in my back, I fall to the ground, it knocks me out ... When I wake up, there's all this debris over me."

He was hurt.

"I'm gashed open on my arm, my head is cut and gashed open," Marshall said.

But when he gets inside, his first thought is to tell his boss the building is damaged.

"He's one of those that really keeps the whole crew upbeat," said Tammy Stokes.

Thankfully he's OK.

But with his only car a total loss, he said it's still hard to believe he escaped with his life.

"Once you've been in something like that, you'll never, never forget it," Marshall said.

You can visit Marshall's GoFundMe page for a new car at www.gofundme.com/RogersNewCarFund

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.