New ODOT Bridge Inspection Software To Save Time, Money

TULSA, Oklahoma -

New software may soon be up and running to help Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews figure out which bridges to inspect after an earthquake.

Crews would visually inspect every bridge within a five-mile radius of the epicenter after a 4.4-magnitude earthquake.

"Quakecast" will allow them to respond specifically to bridges identified by the software that may be more susceptible to damage.

It will save time and money. 

"It'll correlate with several different factors, such as the ground movement, the magnitude the age of the bridges, conditions of the bridges and it'll give us a priority listing," said an ODOT spokeswoman.

ODOT hopes to have the software ready to go in the next few weeks. 

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
