Job Fair At Tulsa's Port Of Catoosa

The industrial park at Tulsa's Port of Catoosa is holding a job fair Wednesday, August 9th.

It runs from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Port Authority office located at 5350 Cimarron Road in Catoosa.

Some of the employers who will be at the job fair include Kelvion, Linde, Valmont, LMI Aerospace, AZZ Galvanizing, Matrix, Advanced Research Chemicals, CF Industries, Steel & Pipe Supply and more.

Interested applicants are encouraged to bring plenty of resume copies as well as a smiling face.