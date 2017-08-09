Voters Select Candidates For Vacant Oklahoma House District 76 Seat

The field is set for special general election in November for a vacant House seat from the Tulsa area.

Unofficial results on Tuesday show voters picked Republican Ross Ford and Democrat Chris VanLandingham as their parties' nominees for the House District 76 seat that includes parts of south Tulsa and Broken Arrow.

Election Results

The seat was left vacant in April following the unexpected death of Republican state Rep. David Brumbaugh, whose wife Shelley Brumbaugh finished second in the GOP primary.

4/15/2017 Related Story: State Rep. David Brumbaugh Passes Away

Tuesday's primary was a winner-take-all election, so there are no runoffs before the special general election on November 14.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.