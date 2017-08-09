Teen, 14-Year-Old Arrested After Police Chase From Tulsa To Bixby

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says an 18-year-old and a 14-year-old female are in custody early Wednesday following a high speed chase from west Tulsa to Bixby.

The chase ended near 141st Street and Harvard just after 4 a.m. Tulsa Police and troopers started chasing a stolen Toyota Highlander in west Tulsa. They say the driver went all the way to 141st and South Harvard.

Police say someone in the SUV were throwing items out a window during the pursuit.

Police and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are still investigating.