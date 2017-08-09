Broken Arrow Announces Storm Debris Pickup Schedule

Some Broken Arrow residents can get their storm debris picked up starting Wednesday.

The city says crews will be picking up storm debris in the Carriage Crossing and Morrow Ridge neighborhoods starting at 8 a.m.

They says limbs have to be cut in lengths of 8 feet or less and placed on the curb away from mailboxes and water meters.

There are plans for pickup in the Fairway Crossing and Battle Creek neighborhoods as well, but the city hasn't announced when that will take place.