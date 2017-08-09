Police Step Up Patrols Following Tulsa Tornado Damage - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Police Step Up Patrols Following Tulsa Tornado Damage

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police are taking extra steps to make sure they're out patrolling Tulsa's tornado damage zone along 41st Street to prevent any crime issues.

Police say it's especially important to look out for buildings like the AT&T store, which already had reports of looting after the tornado hit early Sunday, August 6th.

8/6/2017 Related Story: Looters A Problem As Tulsa Businesses Try To Repair After Storm Damage

Police say most businesses are hiring private security firms and they're on scene all day and night to keep an eye out for any looters or suspicious activity.

But officers plan to keep tabs on the area looking out for buildings that don't have security.

They say neighbors have been watching out and reporting things to police as well.

"The people who live around here are taking care of this area so the stuff that we don't see, they're calling and letting us know about it," said Tulsa Police Sgt. Shane Tuell.

Police say they haven't had many problems out here but they encourage residents to keep reporting any incidents they see.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.