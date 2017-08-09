OHP: Two Girls Killed In Crash During Woodward Police Chase - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

OHP: Two Girls Killed In Crash During Woodward Police Chase

Posted: Updated:
By: Associated Press
WOODWARD, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl have died after the car they were riding in crashed while being pursued by police in western Oklahoma.

An OHP report says the two were in a car driven by a 14-year-old boy when the car crashed in Woodward shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Their names were not released.

The report says a Woodward police officer tried to stop the car for running a stop sign when the driver sped away. The car eventually hit a curb and rolled.

A 13-year-old boy in the car is hospitalized in stable condition for injuries he suffered in the crash while the driver and another 14-year-old boy were treated and released.

Both girls were from Woodward and the boys are from Vici.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • 6 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.