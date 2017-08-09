Students Head Back To School In Many Green Country Districts - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Students Head Back To School In Many Green Country Districts

CATOOSA, Oklahoma -

It's back to school Wednesday for several school districts in Green Country, including Catoosa. 

Students file into school this morning.  There are some sleepy eyes but, there's a lot of excitement in the air. 

Classes began at 7:30 a.m. for high school and middle school students.

Classes at the elementary school started at 8:15 a.m.

Catoosa Police put out a reminder on Facebook on August 7 for drivers to watch out for school zones and to be cautious in neighborhoods because school buses will be out this morning picking up students.

Other schools starting today are:

  • Avant
  • Caney Valley
  • Catoosa
  • Copan
  • Grand View
  • Indianola
  • Maryetta
  • McAlester
  • Norwood
  • Peace Academy
  • Pryor
  • Watts
  • Webbers Falls
  • Woodland

