Students Head Back To School In Many Green Country Districts

It's back to school Wednesday for several school districts in Green Country, including Catoosa.

Students file into school this morning. There are some sleepy eyes but, there's a lot of excitement in the air.

Classes began at 7:30 a.m. for high school and middle school students.

Classes at the elementary school started at 8:15 a.m.

Catoosa Police put out a reminder on Facebook on August 7 for drivers to watch out for school zones and to be cautious in neighborhoods because school buses will be out this morning picking up students.

Other schools starting today are: