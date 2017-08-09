Union Schools Moving Into New Ellen Ochoa Elementary School

Union Public Schools employees are busy moving into a brand new school that will eventually offer health care as reading, writing and arithmetic.

The first day of school isn't until August 22, but teachers started moving into Ellen Ochoa Elementary last week.

"The school remains a hotbed of activity from bulldozers moving dirt outside to crews moving boxes inside," the district's website says. They'll host a free hot dog dinner from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 15 to meet new students and families.

The school is staging students to come to the dinner at different times based on their last names. Go to the Union Schools web site to learn more about the party.

The Ellen Ochoa Elementary is the first of its kind in the state. It will offer medical, dental and behavioral services as well as an in-house pharmacy. Mayor G.T. Bynum said it will be a resource for east Tulsa families including the Hispanic population.

Community Health Connection is opening its East Clinic with $9.975 million in funds from Vision Tulsa. The clinic will open in 2019.

Ellen Ochoa Elementary School is located at 12000 East 31st Street.