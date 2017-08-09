Catoosa, Tulsa Tech Partnership Gives Students Early IT Background

Students in more than a dozen Green Country schools head back to class Wednesday.

In Catoosa, students filed back into the hallways at the elementary, middle and high schools for the new year.

High School Principal Darren Peaster said the beginning of the new year is always exciting.

"It's ecstatic, especially with the freshman coming in. They are all scared and anxious but we encourage them to make it a great year, and we’re just glad to be here," he said.

Catoosa High School is launching a new program this year that is the first of its kind in the state. The school is partnering with Tulsa Tech to provide a class that will teach students how to build apps.

The course will give students an early start on an IT background.