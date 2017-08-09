Jenks Woman Distracted Before Crash That Killed Four - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Jenks Woman Distracted Before Crash That Killed Four

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the Jenks woman driving an SUV that ran into the back of a semi in Purcell was inattentive before the crash. Troopers said Erin Van Horn was driving six kids back from Turner Falls on Interstate 35 July 17 when she rear-ended the tractor trailer.

The report does not state what distracted Van Horn, 40.

The semi had stopped on the highway due to traffic congestion, the report states.

Van Horn, her 10-year-old son, Zach, and 11-year-old Beck Kitterman died at the scene. Lizzie Edwards, 13, died two days later.  Izzy Kitterman, 13, is still hospitalized with her injuries. Her Facebook support page said she had surgery August 9 for a pace setter on her lungs.

Lauren Van Horn continues to recover and has needed surgical procedures on her legs.

