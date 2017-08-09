Tulsa Police Look For 2 Women In Check Fraud

If you recognize these women, Tulsa police would like to hear from you.

Tulsa Police released photos of two women they say are persons of interest in check fraud. Police said the two have been writing fraudulent checks to a local retailer at several locations.

Estimated loss is $1,000. They did not release the name of the business.

If you recognize the women, call Detective Corporal Matt Rose at 918-596-1220 or write mrose@cityoftulsa.org. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

The case reference number is 2017-045043.