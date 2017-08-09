Okfuskee County Grand Jury To Decide If Deputy Should Face Charg - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Okfuskee County Grand Jury To Decide If Deputy Should Face Charges

OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A grand jury in Okfuskee County is working right now to decide whether charges should be filed against an officer in the shooting death of James Coale. 

The OSBI said Coale tried to run over Deputy Blake Frost during a traffic stop in November. Frost fired one shot, killing Coale.

The district attorney cleared Frost in February, but Coale's family and friends got enough signatures for the grand jury.

11/6/2016 Related Story: Deputy Shot And Killed Innocent Okemah Man, Friends Say

The OSBI said the deputy pulled over Coale because he was driving a vehicle deputies had been looking for in connection to a stabbing earlier in the day

Saturday, November 5, 2016, a news release states. One of the deputies was outside his patrol unit when Coale tried to run over him, according to the OSBI.

