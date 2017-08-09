Tulsa-Area Kids Go Back To School - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa-Area Kids Go Back To School

Posted: Updated:
Tulsa-Area Kids Go Back To School Tulsa-Area Kids Go Back To School
OCHELATA, Oklahoma -

It's the first day of school for about a dozen school districts in this part of the state.

In elementary school you can either herd cats or have a system.

Physical Education Teacher Bob Taylor got three classes of second graders clued in on the system.

You come in, sit on your spot, and then start.

Principal Kelli Longan says it works like magic.

In fact she says everything worked like magic leading up to this school year except for finding teachers.

One of the new teachers this year at Caney Valley in Ochelata is Cindy Feeler.

Her third grade class discussed showing respect at school.

"You always want to keep your things nice and neat," she said.

By the way, she had knee replacement surgery on her summer vacation.

First lunch on the first day was soft tacos, rice and beans, and apple sauce.

Everyone's favorite class? Recess.

A chance to get caught up with those friends you've missed over the summer or meet the new kids.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.