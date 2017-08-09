Tulsa-Area Kids Go Back To School

It's the first day of school for about a dozen school districts in this part of the state.

In elementary school you can either herd cats or have a system.

Physical Education Teacher Bob Taylor got three classes of second graders clued in on the system.

You come in, sit on your spot, and then start.

Principal Kelli Longan says it works like magic.

In fact she says everything worked like magic leading up to this school year except for finding teachers.

One of the new teachers this year at Caney Valley in Ochelata is Cindy Feeler.

Her third grade class discussed showing respect at school.

"You always want to keep your things nice and neat," she said.

By the way, she had knee replacement surgery on her summer vacation.

First lunch on the first day was soft tacos, rice and beans, and apple sauce.

Everyone's favorite class? Recess.

A chance to get caught up with those friends you've missed over the summer or meet the new kids.