BAPD: Multiple People Injured In Crash On BA Expressway

BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Four people were injured in a collision Wednesday afternoon in on the Broken Arrow Expressway, and one of those are critical, BA police said. 

Broken Arrow Police and firefighters are working the crash in the eastbound lanes of the BA Expressway at the Kenosha Street exit. 

Police said eastbound traffic is currently backed up to Elm Place, and drivers should be mindful of the congestion and remain alert in order to prevent additional collisions. 

BAPD is rerouting all eastbound traffic onto the Kenosha Exit for the next three to four hours. 

Drivers should find an alternate route if planning to travel in that direction. 

