Tulsa Non-Profit Facing Tough Decisions After Budget Cuts - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Non-Profit Facing Tough Decisions After Budget Cuts

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A local non-profit is facing changes in the wake of funding cuts. The foundation cares for vulnerable members of our community.

The Gatesway Foundation in Broken Arrow provides housing and care to around 200 developmentally disabled adults.

They have on-site and off-site housing and provide care to those who live in their own homes. Everything from assistance to total care.

"And while change is difficult and a lot of people don't like change, I mean we have no other options at this point in time," said Gloria Morton, Gatesway Foundation president. 

Morton said due to state funding cuts, rising health care costs and other federal cuts, they've had to make some tough decisions.

"We did give a pay rate increase on the heels of a budget cut, so, we have had to do some salary adjustments to our direct care staff. We just announced that to our staff," Morton said. 

She said they also cut 16 people from their Community residential program, meaning people who live in their own homes and need round the clock care.

"We had to make a decision to give notice," Morton said. "That means we give a 30-day notice and another agency can come in, and if the individual and the family members agree to it then they can move to another agency."

She said the problem lies at the state level.

"They are going to have to find a way to raise the reimbursement rates because agencies simply cannot afford to provide the service anymore," Morton said. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.