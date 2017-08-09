Tulsa Non-Profit Facing Tough Decisions After Budget Cuts

A local non-profit is facing changes in the wake of funding cuts. The foundation cares for vulnerable members of our community.

The Gatesway Foundation in Broken Arrow provides housing and care to around 200 developmentally disabled adults.

They have on-site and off-site housing and provide care to those who live in their own homes. Everything from assistance to total care.

"And while change is difficult and a lot of people don't like change, I mean we have no other options at this point in time," said Gloria Morton, Gatesway Foundation president.

Morton said due to state funding cuts, rising health care costs and other federal cuts, they've had to make some tough decisions.

"We did give a pay rate increase on the heels of a budget cut, so, we have had to do some salary adjustments to our direct care staff. We just announced that to our staff," Morton said.

She said they also cut 16 people from their Community residential program, meaning people who live in their own homes and need round the clock care.

"We had to make a decision to give notice," Morton said. "That means we give a 30-day notice and another agency can come in, and if the individual and the family members agree to it then they can move to another agency."

She said the problem lies at the state level.

"They are going to have to find a way to raise the reimbursement rates because agencies simply cannot afford to provide the service anymore," Morton said.