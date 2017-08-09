Couple Accused Of Pepper-Spraying Elderly Walmart Greeter Arrest - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Couple Accused Of Pepper-Spraying Elderly Walmart Greeter Arrested In Tulsa

Posted: Updated:
Couple Accused Of Pepper-Spraying Elderly Walmart Greeter Arrested In Tulsa Couple Accused Of Pepper-Spraying Elderly Walmart Greeter Arrested In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A couple wanted in Kentucky for using pepper spray on an 80-year old Wal-Mart greeter is in the Tulsa Jail tonight.

Police here worked with police in Mount Sterling, Kentucky, to track the couple to a home in Broken Arrow.

The suspects will stay at the jail until they're extradited back to Kentucky.

The granddaughter of the woman pepper sprayed says her grandma is the sweetest woman.

She says when the man started to leave the store with his merchandise and the alarm sounded, her grandmother simply asked him to see his receipt and that's when she was blasted in the face.

Mount Sterling police posted surveillance photos on their Facebook page.

You can see the greeter reaching out toward the man's cart as he leaves the store with a basket full of stuff.

Police say he was working with a woman who gave him the pepper spray before he even went inside.

Witnesses said they left in a mini-van with Oklahoma plates, which is what led the investigation here.

Police say the man is George Jude, an ex-con who served time for a Tulsa County drug case in 20-10.. this picture of him on Department of Corrections website was taken just last year.

They say his accomplice is Sandra Yeahquo.

She's also an ex-con with convictions in Tulsa County  for stolen property and using fraud to get drugs.

Police in Kentucky got robbery warrants for the pair and members of the Northern Oklahoma Violent Crimes Task force along with  Broken Arrow police, made the arrest and drove the couple straight into the Tulsa County jail for booking and processing.

The victim's granddaughter says she is doing fine now. A witness said at the time, they had to help her into a wheelchair because she was blinded by the pepper spray.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.