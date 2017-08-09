TU Student Accused Of Rape In Tulsa Jail After Nearly A Year Fighting Extradition

It took nearly a year, but the TU student accused of rape on campus is in the Tulsa County jail after being extradited from San Antonio.

Police said when they tried to arrest Luis Molina last October his father flew to Tulsa from Mexico and they made a run for the border, but officers stopped them in Texas.

Molina faces 24 charges of rape, peeping tom and burglary.

Tulsa Police said the crimes happened inside TU student apartments and Molina videotaped one of the assaults.

Molina has been in jail in San Antonio while fighting his extradition.

The two arguments Molina made to avoid coming back to Oklahoma to face the charges were that he isn't the person police are looking for and that the governor didn't sign the extradition so it's not proper.

The state proved with Molina's picture, date of birth and other personal information that he is in fact, the person wanted on two dozen charges.

They also proved Mary Fallin was out of town, so Lt. Governor Todd Lamb was the proper person to sign the extradition.