TU Student Accused Of Rape In Tulsa Jail After Nearly A Year Fig - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

TU Student Accused Of Rape In Tulsa Jail After Nearly A Year Fighting Extradition

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

It took nearly a year, but the TU student accused of rape on campus is in the Tulsa County jail after being extradited from San Antonio.

Police said when they tried to arrest Luis Molina last October his father flew to Tulsa from Mexico and they made a run for the border, but officers stopped them in Texas.

Molina faces 24 charges of rape, peeping tom and burglary.

10/24/2016 Related Story: Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Sexual Battery, Burglary At TU Campus

Tulsa Police said the crimes happened inside TU student apartments and Molina videotaped one of the assaults.

Molina has been in jail in San Antonio while fighting his extradition.

The two arguments Molina made to avoid coming back to Oklahoma to face the charges were that he isn't the person police are looking for and that the governor didn't sign the extradition so it's not proper. 

4/24/2017 Related Story: TU Rape Suspect To Be Extradited To Oklahoma

The state proved with Molina's picture, date of birth and other personal information that he is in fact, the person wanted on two dozen charges.

They also proved Mary Fallin was out of town, so Lt. Governor Todd Lamb was the proper person to sign the extradition.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.