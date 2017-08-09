Ex-Tulsa Cop Betty Shelby To Be Sworn In As Reserve Deputy

Former Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby will be back in uniform tomorrow.

The Rogers County Sheriff's Office will hold a news conference tomorrow to announce Shelby is going to be sworn in as a reserve deputy.

Shelby retired after being re-assigned to desk duty after a jury found her not guilty of manslaughter in the death of Terence Crutcher.

News On 6 will cover the news conference live tomorrow.