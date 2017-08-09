Boy Shot In Neck In Tulsa, In Critical Condition

A boy is in critical condition after he was shot in the neck Wednesday evening in Tulsa.

The boy, who was only described as being under 18 years old, was transported to a local hospital by EMSA.

Officers arrived to find the boy outside of a house in the area of 51st and Hudson, said Captain Malcolm Williams.

Multiple people were at the house at the time.

Officers say they don't believe there is a suspect at large.