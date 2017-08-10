Rain, Storms Expected Across Eastern Oklahoma

My final blog for KOTV. Have certainly enjoyed the past 24 years here and the feedback from you who have bothered to read my attempts to explain what is going on with our crazy weather has been appreciated..More >>
My final blog for KOTV. Have certainly enjoyed the past 24 years here and the feedback from you who have bothered to read my attempts to explain what is going on with our crazy weather has been appreciated..More >>
Hot and humid again Thursday, increasing chances of showers/storms for Friday.More >>
Hot and humid again Thursday, increasing chances of showers/storms for Friday.More >>
This is the beginning of the active weather pattern that will continue for several days including the weekend, and possibly into a few days next week with thunderstorm chances.More >>
This is the beginning of the active weather pattern that will continue for several days including the weekend, and possibly into a few days next week with thunderstorm chances.More >>
We’re starting to move into the active weather pattern that will bring storm chances back to the region beginning with a slight chance this afternoon and then into Thursday morning along and north of the Tulsa metro.More >>
We’re starting to move into the active weather pattern that will bring storm chances back to the region beginning with a slight chance this afternoon and then into Thursday morning along and north of the Tulsa metro.More >>
Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!
Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!