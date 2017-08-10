$500,000 Of Meth Found Buried Behind LeFlore County Home

LeFlore County authorities say an anonymous tip led police and deputies to $500,000 worth of Meth buried behind a Panama home on Wednesday.

"It's definitely the largest Meth bust that I know of in Panama and I've been here 15 years. It has a street value of approximately $500,000. I would say we put a pretty good dent in Meth for the time being in the north end of the county," Panama Police Chief John Whitaker said.

Sheriff office deputies arrested Jeremiah Jones and Deana Oakes and booked them into the LeFlore County jail.