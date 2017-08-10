Some Tulsa Businesses Damaged By The Tornado Have Reopened - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Some Tulsa Businesses Damaged By The Tornado Have Reopened

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa businesses along 41st Street are reopening after Sunday's tornado forced them to close their doors.

Customers are slowly starting to return to the area as businesses between Yale and Sheridan are getting back to work.  Reasors and Chick Fil-A were packed with customers but most businesses in the Southroads Village Shopping Center are still closed.

The AMC Theatre is back open and down the street, most shops in the Highland Plaza Shopping Center reopened Wednesday.

That's the same area where the AT&T store was located.  It is now condemned after heavy storm damage.

The owner of Ricardo's Mexican restaurant says his employees were ready to get back to work.

"They're all anxious to get back and they're wanting extra hours and 'I'll do anything you want me to do' type deal," said Thomas Hunter. 

News On 6 emailed several restaurants, including Starbucks and Chipotle and they all say they're working to reopen and will help employees get shifts at other locations.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
