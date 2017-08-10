FEMA To Tour Tulsa's Tornado Damage - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

FEMA To Tour Tulsa's Tornado Damage

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

FEMA and the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management will be in Tulsa Thursday to look at the damage from Sunday's tornado.

Officials will be touring buildings including what used to be Panera Bread, which is now boarded up with a lot of debris inside and out.

Tulsa Area Emergency Management will lead federal and state leaders on that tour.  

The city says FEMA will consider low interest loans to help homeowners and businesses affected by the storm.  They say most of the businesses hit by the tornado had insurance so that should minimize some of the financial pain.

While most businesses with minimal or no damage are getting back to work, the City of Tulsa says it's helping damaged businesses get repair permits.

Officials say 16 buildings are condemned following the tornado and no one is allowed inside.

8/9/2017 Related Story: Police Step Up Patrols Following Tulsa Tornado Damage

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.