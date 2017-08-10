FEMA To Tour Tulsa's Tornado Damage

FEMA and the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management will be in Tulsa Thursday to look at the damage from Sunday's tornado.

Officials will be touring buildings including what used to be Panera Bread, which is now boarded up with a lot of debris inside and out.

Tulsa Area Emergency Management will lead federal and state leaders on that tour.

The city says FEMA will consider low interest loans to help homeowners and businesses affected by the storm. They say most of the businesses hit by the tornado had insurance so that should minimize some of the financial pain.

While most businesses with minimal or no damage are getting back to work, the City of Tulsa says it's helping damaged businesses get repair permits.

Officials say 16 buildings are condemned following the tornado and no one is allowed inside.

