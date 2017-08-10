State Treasurer Issues Scam Warning

Oklahoma's state treasurer has issued a new scam warning about a website trying to get people to pay a fee to claim lost money.

Ken Miller says the website asks consumers to pay up to $30 a month to search for unclaimed property.

Miller says the official website, OKTreasure.com is always free.

Miller says the state is holding more than $585-million in unclaimed property for almost 1-million Oklahomans.

State Treasurer News Release