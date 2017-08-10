No Winner in Latest Powerball Drawing - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

No Winner in Latest Powerball Drawing

NEW YORK -

Powerball officials said early Thursday there were no jackpot winners, but three winning $1 million tickets were sold.

The winning Powerball numbers drawn Wednesday were 12, 30, 36, 47, 62 and the Powerball number is 9.

The top prize for the Powerball drawing was an estimated $307 million.   

The estimated jackpot for the next Powerball drawing goes up to $356 million.

The jackpot for Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing was $350 million. It increased to $382 million when no tickets matched all six winning numbers: 11, 17, 50, 52 and 74, plus the Mega Ball 14.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday night.

The prizes are based on annuity options, paid over 29 years. Cash prizes would be an estimated $238 million for Mega Millions and $193.2 million for Powerball.

Of course, even with more options for giant payouts, the odds of winning a jackpot remain 1 in 258.9 million for Mega Millions and 1 in 292.2 million for Powerball. 

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
