Broken Arrow Man Wins New Ford Edge In Best Summer Ever - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Broken Arrow Man Wins New Ford Edge In Best Summer Ever

Posted: Updated:
By: Christina Good Voice, NewsOn6.com
Connect
Kevin Hilliard of Broken Arrow is the winner of the 2017 Ford Edge in Best Summer Ever. Kevin Hilliard of Broken Arrow is the winner of the 2017 Ford Edge in Best Summer Ever.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Broken Arrow man and his two children drove away from the News On 6 parking lot in a brand new 2017 Ford Edge on Thursday morning after he won the Best Summer Ever giveaway. 

Kevin Hilliard and five others were recently named finalists in the summer-long contest and came to News On 6 on August 10 for their final chance to win the new vehicle from Bill Knight Ford. 

"This is the best summer ever," Hilliard said as he sat in his new Ford Edge with his daughter and son. 

He said he knows the Edge will eventually go to one of his kids, but he said he was ok with that. 

"You've got to share in on the win," Hilliard said. 

The Best Summer Ever contest took place between June 5 to Aug. 4 when 6 In The Morning and News On 6 viewers were given a cue to text a keyword. Winners were selected by random number generator. 

Thursday, the six finalists each chose a number out of a fish bowl that corresponded with a gift bag on table and once they drew a number, they stood behind the gift bag. Then, they opened their bags at the same time and one bag held the winning license plate. 

The other finalists, Tammy McBride of McAlester, Michelle McCall of Tulsa, Sherri Storm of Owasso, Deborah Ray of Tulsa and Monique Thresher of Sand Springs, all received consolation prizes of $1,000 gift cards to Bill Knight Ford. 

You can view all the videos of the Best Summer Ever contest on News On 6's Facebook page or NewsOn6.com. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.