Oklahoma Prison Escapee's Body Found Near Joplin

News: Crime

Oklahoma Prison Escapee's Body Found Near Joplin

Posted: Updated:
Lanny Holman. [Oklahoma Department of Corrections] Lanny Holman. [Oklahoma Department of Corrections]
JOPLIN, Missouri -

The Newton County Sheriff's Office in Joplin says a body found this week was that of a 57-year-old escapee from an Oklahoma Department of Corrections halfway house in Oklahoma City.
   
Sheriff Chris Jennings says Lanny Holman's body was found Tuesday south of Joplin.  

Holman is from Rocky, Oklahoma.  Department of Correction records show he was serving a sentence out of Beckham County.

Jennings says a warrant was issued for Holman's arrest in January 2017 after he left the halfway house.

He says people picking up trash discovered the body.  

The sheriff's office says injuries to the body look like the result of a homicide, not a traffic accident. 

Sheriff Chris Jennings says evidence indicates the man was killed somewhere else, then the body was dumped in the ditch.  

