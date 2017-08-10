Construction Complete On Jenks' Northwest Elementary

The first day for Jenks students is only eight days away, and about a thousand students will be headed back to school at a brand-new facility.

Officials cut the ribbon Thursday morning on Northwest Elementary near the Tulsa Hills Shopping Center.

It features state-of-the-art playgrounds, a STEM lab, health clinic and more.

7/7/2017 Related Story: Construction Continues On New Jenks Elementary School

The district's superintendent said the school wouldn't be possible without a lot of help.

"We have a supportive community here that has prioritized our facilities and making sure that our students have what they need to have an exceptional educational experience," said Jenks Superintendent Dr. Stacey Butterfield.

Butterfield said this is the first new Jenks elementary school in 25 years.