Bacon Cheeseburger Bombs

Ingredients:

  • 1lb ground chuck
  • 15 slices of bacon, partially cooked
  • 15 cheese cubes of your favorite: Cheddar, Pepper Jack or Monterey Jack
  • 15 bamboo skewers or long toothpicks
  • Salt and Pepper
  • Vegetable oil
  • Your favorite BBQ sauce

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 325°F.                                         
  2. Place bacon on a baking sheet and bake in oven for 10 minutes until cooked but not crispy.
  3. While the bacon is in the oven, form 15 golf ball size balls with the ground chuck.
  4. Take each ball of ground chuck and press in the center with your thumb, careful not to push a hole completely through the ball.
  5. Place one cube of cheese in each meat ball and form the meat around the cheese to turn back into a ball, completely covering the cheese.
  6. Remove the bacon from the oven and allow to cool.
  7. Season meatballs with salt and pepper, then wrap one slice of partially-cooked bacon around each meatball. Secure bacon around meatball by sticking a skewer or long toothpick through its center.
  8. Heat a sauté pan over medium/high heat with vegetable oil and cook meatballs on each side for 2 minutes, covering the pan with a lid after each time you rotate them.       
  9. Drizzle with your favorite BBQ sauce and enjoy or make them into fun sliders.                          

