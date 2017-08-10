One Critical, Three Others Injured After Broken Arrow Crash

One person is in critical condition following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 51 Wednesday.

A 20-year-old male was transported in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. They also say a 17-year-old female was transported with non-life-threatening injuries and an adult female and a toddler sustained minor injuries.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 9, 2017, in the eastbound lanes of Highway 51 near the Kenosha Street exit.

Traffic was closed for about three hours.

Broken Arrow Police are still investigating the crash and have not determined a cause.