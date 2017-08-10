Road Project Near Jenks Middle School Hits Snag

The City of Tulsa has run into a major delay for a road project on 101st Street. It will affect school traffic around Jenks Middle School, which starts classes next Friday.

The City is widening 101st and adding a turn lane, and in the process has to move major storm water and sanitary sewer lines. During recent construction, city crews discovered one of the lines was failing and would require a major redesign, including manufacturing of new drainage pieces, and it was impossible to complete it before the start of school.

The City now plans to temporarily reopen 101st, for westbound traffic only, for the school year, and then close the road entirely next summer to complete the project.

City Engineer Paul Zachary said it was an extraordinary complication to an already complex project that would require digging out a section about 150’ diameter and more than 30 feet deep.

The contractor on the project is expected to have the one way road ready Thursday night. Zachary said the City of Tulsa and Jenks Schools are coordinating on helping traffic flow around the school.