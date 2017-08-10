Muskogee Police Seek Witness Of Officer-Involved Shooting

Muskogee police are asking for help to find a witness to this week's officer involved shooting.

Officers want to talk with the man who flagged them down on Monday to tell them about a man with a weapon.

Investigators say Officer James Moore Jr. shot Sean Ellis in the stomach after Ellis pointed a knife toward police.

Ellis survived the shooting.