Muskogee Police Seek Witness Of Officer-Involved Shooting

MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma -

Muskogee police are asking for help to find a witness to this week's officer involved shooting.

Officers want to talk with the man who flagged them down on Monday to tell them about a man with a weapon.

Investigators say Officer James Moore Jr. shot Sean Ellis in the stomach after Ellis pointed a knife toward police.

Ellis survived the shooting.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
