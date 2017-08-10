Tulsa Teacher Job Fair Continues Friday

Students in Tulsa go a back to school in a week and a half, and Tulsa Public Schools is still trying to fill empty teaching positions. So the district held a career fair Thursday, August 10, 2017.
It started with a meet and greet in the morning, with eligible candidates returning for interviews in the afternoon.
8/8/2017 Related Story: TPS Gaining Over 350 New Teachers
"For the most part, we're interviewing people who are non-traditionally trained," said Coy Nesbitt, Director of School Talent Services. "If it's a match, we're offering contracts on the spot."
The TPS job fair will continue Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bell Elementary School.
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.