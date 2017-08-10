Tulsa Teacher Job Fair Continues Friday

Students in Tulsa go a back to school in a week and a half, and Tulsa Public Schools is still trying to fill empty teaching positions. So the district held a career fair Thursday, August 10, 2017.

It started with a meet and greet in the morning, with eligible candidates returning for interviews in the afternoon.

"For the most part, we're interviewing people who are non-traditionally trained," said Coy Nesbitt, Director of School Talent Services. "If it's a match, we're offering contracts on the spot."

The TPS job fair will continue Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bell Elementary School.