Huge American Flag Painted On Okmulgee County Barn Honors Veteran

You'll see lots of American flags hanging out front of Green Country houses on patriotic holidays.

Some put up a flag pole, but others think much bigger – and that’s what happened to one place in Okmulgee County.

On Highway 16, about five miles east of Highway 75 in Okmulgee County, is Terry and Debbie Black's place.

Debbie said she saw a big American flag on a barn roof on Facebook, and that’s where the idea came from.

"My husband's a veteran and he deserves something like that," she said. “We wanted everybody that drives by from the highway to see it."

The artist was Alan Thompson from Broken Arrow.

It took three days to finish. Originally it was to be just the flag, but Terry served with the 101st Airborne in Vietnam and wanted his unit commemorated too.

Terry said he requested assignment to the 101st. He knew their history during the Battle of the Bulge in World War II, and he wanted to be part of that tradition.