Tons Of Stolen Property Recovered In Multiple Oklahoma Counties

A multi-county burglary ring was busted and tons of stolen property recovered.

So far four people have been arrested in relation to the burglary ring.

Sheriff Mike Reed says it started late Tuesday night around midnight.

He says deputies got a call about a possible breaking and entering situation around Spavinaw.

They arrived, identified a suspect and found a stolen motorcycle.

That suspect was a convicted felon.

The situation turned into a 10-hour standoff.

The Cherokee Marshals were called in and two people ended up being arrested.

The investigation then led deputies to an open field where investigators recovered well over a quarter of $1 million worth of stolen items from Rogers, Mayes, Wagoner and Tulsa County.

The Items ranged from motorcycles to stolen travel trailers to power washers, tools and even guns.

Reed says he is proud of the teamwork and there is still more work to be done.