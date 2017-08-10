Tons Of Stolen Property Recovered In Multiple Oklahoma Counties - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tons Of Stolen Property Recovered In Multiple Oklahoma Counties

Posted: Updated:
Tons Of Stolen Property Recovered In Multiple Oklahoma Counties Tons Of Stolen Property Recovered In Multiple Oklahoma Counties
MAYES COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A multi-county burglary ring was busted and tons of stolen property recovered.

So far four people have been arrested in relation to the burglary ring.

Sheriff Mike Reed says it started late Tuesday night around midnight.

He says deputies got a call about a possible breaking and entering situation around Spavinaw.

They arrived, identified a suspect and found a stolen motorcycle. 

That suspect was a convicted felon. 

The situation turned into a 10-hour standoff. 

The Cherokee Marshals were called in and two people ended up being arrested. 

The investigation then led deputies to an open field where investigators recovered well over a quarter of $1 million worth of stolen items from Rogers, Mayes, Wagoner and Tulsa County.

The Items ranged from motorcycles to stolen travel trailers to power washers, tools and even guns. 

Reed says he is proud of the teamwork and there is still more work to be done.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.